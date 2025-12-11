BJP sees conspiracy behind GHMC expansion

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday alleged a larger conspiracy behind the merger of several municipalities, corporations, and gram panchayats into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

He accused the Congress government of extending undue favours to the AIMIM and voiced concern over what he described as a steep hike in taxes in newly merged areas that still lack basic infrastructure such as proper roads.

Addressing a press conference at the state party office on Tuesday, Ramchander clarified that the BJP is not opposed to Hyderabad’s expansion into a larger metropolitan entity. However, he said the party strongly condemns the manner in which the state government issued orders merging 20 municipalities, seven corporations, and key gram panchayats on the outskirts into GHMC without seeking public opinion.

He urged residents of the affected areas to file their objections through the appropriate channels. “It is not fair for the state government to issue a Government Order (GO) merging more areas under the guise of expansion without first resolving the problems faced by existing residents,” he said. Rao added that the Congress government’s claim that the expansion would transform Hyderabad into India’s largest city—boosting population coverage from 69 lakh voters to an estimated 1.69 crore—was being used to justify a rushed process.

Reacting to the ‘Telangana Rising’ Global Summit, he expressed serious doubts over the state government’s announcement of netting `5.5 lakh crore worth of investments. He alleged that several companies listed by the government appeared to be “shell companies”, claiming some of them lacked national recognition, and others had been “blacklisted” previously. Many could not substantiate the capital they purportedly possessed.

He said: “Signing agreements with such entities and exaggerating the scale of the Telangana Global Summit is nothing but an attempt to mislead the public.” He demanded that the government disclose the background, capital strength, and credibility of the companies involved.