BRS activist killed in Telangana's Suryapet; eight held

SURYAPET/HYDERABAD: Ahead of the first phase of panchayat elections, BRS activist Uppala Mallaiah was allegedly murdered following a clash between Congress and BRS workers in Lingampally village of Nuthankal mandal, Suryapet district, on Tuesday night.

The two groups clashed when they came face to face during door-to-door campaign in the village. What began as a small argument escalated into a scuffle. Soon, it turned into a violent clash with the workers of both parties attacking each other with sticks and other objects.

During the clash, Uppala Mallaiah and six others sustained injuries. Mallaiah, who was critically wounded, breathed his last as he was being taken to Hyderabad for better treatment.

The Nuthankal police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Suryapet ASP V Ravindar Reddy informed mediapersons that eight people have been taken into custody in the case.

Cong pursuing murderous politics, alleges KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday expressed his ire over “murderous politics” being pursued by the Congress in the Tungaturthi Assembly segment.

Condemning the attack on BRS cadre at Lingampally village in Nuthankal mandal in view of the panchayat elections, Rama Rao expressed deep shock over the death of pink party activist Uppula Mallaiah in the attack.