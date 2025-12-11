Over Rs 1.6K crore disbursed for medical treatments in two years in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In the last two years, the state government has provided over Rs 1,685 crore financial assistance for medical emergencies from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), at an average of Rs 850 crore per year.

The assistance provided by the A Revanth Reddy dispensation in its two years in office is significantly higher than the Rs 450 crore per year aid provided between 2014 and 2023.

Between December 7, 2023 and December 6, 2025, the present government disbursed a total of Rs 1,685.79 crore towards medical support.

Of the total amount disbursed, Rs 1,152.1 crore was released towards reimbursement of medical bills, benefiting 3,76,373 patients. Additionally, 27,421 people received medical treatment through Letters of Credit (LoCs) issued for free treatment, amounting to Rs 533.69 crore.

The LoCs are being issued to people who receive treatment in government medical institutions and not private hospitals.

Of the total LoCs issued, around 26,694 were issued to NIMS, 316 to MNJ Cancer Hospital and 196 to Government ENT Hospital.