School bus overturns in Telangana; several students injured

HYDERABAD: Several students were injured when a school bus overturned on national highway under the limits of Balanagar Police Station in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying students of a private junior college in Narayanpet district, was on its way to Jalavihar in Hyderabad. According to preliminary information, the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid another vehicle ahead, causing the bus to overturn.

At the time of the accident, there were over 40 students onboard the bus. The injured students were immediately shifted to the Government Hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.