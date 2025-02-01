Telangana government sanctions advanced tech centre, school development for Mogiligidda village

HYDERABAD: The state government has sanctioned an Advanced Technology Centre for Mogiligidda village in Rangareddy district.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced this after attending the 150th anniversary of the Mogiligidda Zilla Parishad School in Farook Nagar mandal of the district on Friday.

The government also sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of a new school building and library, Rs 50 lakh for infrastructure creation in the government junior college,Rs 5 crore for CC roads under the MGNREG scheme and Rs 50 lakh for the construction of a new building for Mogiligidda gram panchayat office.

Earlier, Professor Haragopal, who participated in the programme, requested the CM to develop Mogiligidda and the government school. Haragopal also explained the historical significance of the 150-year-old school. The first chief minister of Hyderabad Burgula Ramakrishna Rao was a student of the school.

“There is a need to develop the village and the school and gift them to the future generations as the historical evidence in Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

“We will increase the budget for education from the present seven per cent to 15 per cent in a phased manner,” he said, adding that the government appointed 11,000 teachers to strengthen the schools in the state and completed promotion of 31,000 teachers without any controversy.