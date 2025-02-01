Telangana seeks NIN’s help to improve food quality in residential schools after poisoning cases

HYDERABAD: The state government is going to seek the help of the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) to improve the food quality and standards in the government residential schools. The NIN will prepare the standard operating procedures (SOP) and training modules to impart training to the staff.

This comes after several food poisoning cases were reported from the schools recently.

As part of foolproof measures while providing food to the students, the government has decided to take the help of the NIN.

It has directed the district collectors to ensure that there is no failure on the part of the officials in overseeing the quality of the food being served to the students and standard operating procedures being followed, especially in the kitchen, storeroom, and dining hall.

As many as 1.70 lakh students are studying in classes 5 to Intermediate in the 268 residential educational institutions under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Society (TGSWREIS). The government has recently launched a common diet programme in these schools to provide snacks besides meals to the students.