Telangana to use 'Three-Test' formula to boost BC reservations

HYDERABAD: Telangana accounts for just a little over 55% of BCs — including religious and other minorities — out of which, around 42% are Hindus.

This was revealed in the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (comprehensive door-to-door household survey), sources close to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told TNIE.

With the Supreme Court’s cap of 50% reservations, the state government is planning to follow the “Three-Test” formula to increase the quota wherever feasible, within the legal ambit, the sources said.

The Dedicated Commission is learnt to have prepared its report — running into 1,300 to 1,500 pages — and is likely to submit it to the state government anytime soon.

The Dedicated Commission was constituted to conduct a rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the quota in local bodies with respect to BC citizens of the State. The panel is also likely to make recommendations adhering to the Three-Test formula, without specifically mentioning the quantum of reservations, sources told TNIE.

In layman’s terms, the state government would increase the reservations for BCs where the population of SCs or STs is less. For instance, if the population of SCs and STs in a district is around 10%, the government would be able to reassign the remaining 40% of the reservations to BCs while not crossing the SC’s 50% threshold.

Sources said that religious minorities and those who opted for BC “E” instead of the SC/ST category account for around 13% of the 55% of the BC population.

Congress had promised 42% quota for BCs

The BC population of Hindus accounts for 42%. Incidentally, the Congress promised to give 42% reservations for BCs in the local body elections.

Notably, the state government followed the “Three-Test” formula which is aimed at determining the validity of reservations for OBCs in urban and rural local body elections to ensure proper representation for BC or Other Backward Classes.

The “Three-Test” formula entails that the state constitutes a Dedicated Commission, conducts a caste survey for enumerating BC empirical data, and maintains the 50% reservation cap.

The Dedicated Commission has been tasked with making recommendations on ward-wise, mandal-wise, and district-wise reservations for BCs, contingent on empirical data.