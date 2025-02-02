Lack of allocations disappoints Telangana

HYDERABAD: Despite repeated appeals from the state government for the allocation of funds for various developmental projects, the Centre has ignored Telangana’s proposals in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The state government expressed disappointment over the lack of allocations for state-specific projects. Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy had urged the Centre to allocate funds for key projects, including the Musi Riverfront Development Project and Hyderabad Metro expansion. However, none of these projects received financial support in the Budget.

The government also expected the Centre to take steps towards fulfilling the assurances given under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). Among these key promises are the establishment of an integrated steel plant at Bayyaram and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM). However, no announcements were made in this regard.

During the pre-budget meeting held in Rajasthan by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka requested the Centre to extend the Rs 450 crore annual grant for an additional five years to support backward districts in the state, as per APRA provisions. However, this proposal was also not considered by the Union government.