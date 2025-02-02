Power demand expected to reach 17,000 MW

HYDERABAD: The peak power demand touched a record 15,205 MW in the state on January 31, indicating an increase of 9.17% from 13,810 MW recorded in January 2024. This year, the demand is expected to reach 17,000 MW.

The highest-ever power demand was recorded at 15,623 MW on March 8, 2024.

“This year, the peak demand is expected to reach 17,000 MW with Southern Discom accounting for 10,000 MW and Greater Hyderabad for 5,000 MW. Despite the increasing demand, power utilities are fully prepared to meet the supply requirements,” assured Principal Secretary for Energy, Sandeep Kumar Sultania

In Southern Discom’s jurisdiction, the demand increased from 8,679 MW last year to 9,589 MW this year. Similarly, in the GHMC region, the demand rose from 3,018 MW to 3,334 MW.

To ensure uninterrupted quality power supply in line with the rising demand during the Yasangi (Rabi) and the upcoming summer, the power utilities have taken all necessary measures.

Speaking at a meeting at the TGSPDCL Corporate office on Saturday, Sandeep Kumar along with CMD TGSPDCL Musharraf Faruqui reviewed the current power supply situation and preparations for the expected surge in electricity demand during summer. Based on the current electricity consumption trends, a significant rise in demand is anticipated in the coming months.

Senior engineers have been appointed as nodal officers for each district and the electricity control room (1912) has been strengthened.