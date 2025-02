HYDERABAD: Notorious criminal Battula Prabhakar (30), who fired two rounds at a Cyberabad police team on Saturday, confessed during questioning that he had planned to kill a person and carry out more than three burglaries at educational institutions in the city.

This was revealed by Madhapur DCP G Vineeth while speaking to the media on Sunday. He stated that Prabhakar had planned burglaries at three educational institutions and intended to kill a former inmate of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, where he was lodged in 2022.

The police seized three country-made guns, six magazines, 451 live rounds and other items from his possession. Vineeth added that the CCS Madhapur team not only arrested a dangerous criminal but also prevented several crimes by apprehending him.

Watched YouTube videos on how to dodge cops

For the past two years, cops from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been searching for Prabhakar. He wears masks and hand gloves while committing offences. He also watched YouTube videos on how to avoid being apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) K Narasimha said Prabhakar was arrested in 2020 and served time in Visakhapatnam Central Jail. During his incarceration, he was allegedly humiliated by another inmate, who remains in jail.

“Prabhakar planned to kill that person upon his release. He travelled to Bihar twice and procured three firearms to eliminate him. The accused has been carrying weapons for the last eight months,” Narasimha added.