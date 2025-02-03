Family spends night in ambulance with deceased in Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A grieving powerloom worker’s family spent an entire night inside an ambulance with the body of their deceased relative, fearing their houseowner would not let them bring it into the rented house. Additionally, the family were waiting assistance as they did not have money to conduct the funeral.

Bitla Santhosh (48), also known as Suresh, died of a prolonged illness. Due to the lack of his own house, he had been living in a rented house. After his death, his body was placed in an ambulance on the road in front of their ancestral home. In the biting cold, his wife Sharada, two daughters and son, spent the entire night in the ambulance. Santhosh had been bedridden for the past six months.

The incident occurred at Mustabad mandal headquarters on January 31 and went viral on social media on Saturday.

Learning about their plight, district Congress in-charge KK Mahender Reddy brought the matter to the attention of Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, requesting the allotment of a house under the Indiramma scheme. District Welfare Officer and Sakhi Centre officials also took note of the incident.

Several locals also collected funds for the funeral and provided immediate financial assistance to the family and Santhosh’s last rites were performed.

On Saturday, the collector directed the local Tahsildar and revenue authorities to take immediate measures. “We have handed over a 2BHK house to the bereaved family so that they no longer face hardships due to lack of shelter,” he said.

Santhosh’s wife thanked the officials and the community for their support.