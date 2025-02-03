Hyderabad police make challenging cross-state arrests; face local resistance

HYDERABAD: While arresting an offender is often a laborious and time-consuming process, one does not often hear of cops venturing into unfamiliar and hostile territories.

Some police officers take on this daunting responsibility with their determination, which often goes unnoticed. In the first week of January, the Hyderabad police arrested 23 people — accused in 359 cases across India — from various states.

In one such case, the police arrested a politician in Uttar Pradesh who runs an NGO and allegedly provides bank accounts to cyber fraudsters. Speaking to TNIE, Inspector K Satish Reddy said, “None of us had visited that area in UP before, and it took 24 hours to get there.”

“It requires immense patience and focus,” the officer said, adding “We were operating at an influential woman’s house and even a small mistake could have ruined the operation. So we took extreme caution before the arrest”, he added.

“As we entered the area, our cab driver warned us that the locals carry guns and asked us to advise caution. After making inquiries, we identified the suspect. When we went to her house, she initially denied being Kamlesh Kumari, which made us question if we had the wrong address. After rechecking the information and persistent questioning, she finally admitted her identity around 12 pm, four hours after we arrived at 8 am,” Satish narrated.

Another member of the police team revealed that local officers also intervened and tried to prevent the arrest. “A local ACP-ranked officer tried to stop us, questioning the arrest. It seemed like he was defending the accused. Once we clarified the legal basis, he backed off,” he added.