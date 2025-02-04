Will appoint 1,382 contract teachers, Telangana government tells High Court

HYDERABAD: The state government on Monday informed the Telangana High Court that it is prepared to appoint 1,382 candidates as contract teachers, per recommendations made by a Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the Revanth Reddy regime on February 24, 2024, through GO RT 292.

The submission came before a bench of Justices Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Tirumala Devi hearing a plea filed by around 70 DSC-2008 candidates seeking to quash the orders of a Tribunal regarding the DSC-2008 recruitment process.

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy informed the bench that the state government appointed the Cabinet sub-committee to examine the issues in compliance with previous high court orders. He informed the court that all erstwhile district educational officers in Telangana verified the affected unsuccessful B.Ed. candidates from DSC-2008. Of the 2,367 candidates who had expressed willingness to work on a contractual basis, 1,382 candidates were found eligible.

After hearing submissions from the A-G, the bench adjourned the pleas to next week for further proceedings.