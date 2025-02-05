Officials fail to identify panchayat secretaries who bunked work to play cricket

NALGONDA: While it was reported that many panchayat secretaries gave their official duties a miss to participate in a cricket tournament, district authorities are yet to identify the errant staffers, thus hampering the process of issuing notices.

Starting January 29, around 60 panchayat secretaries from different mandals participated in a four-day cricket tournament at a private college in Hailya mandal headquarters. On February 1, District Collector Ila Tripathi ordered an inquiry into the matter.

However, officials claimed they have been unable to identify specific participants or issue formal notices.

Sources said officials are trying to collect photos and videos of the tournament but have been unsuccessful.

Locals said this shows the negligence of officials in identifying the errant staffers and taking the necessary action. “It is alarming that such a large-scale dereliction of duty went unnoticed,” a local said, adding, “This reflects broader inefficiencies in how mandal offices are managed.”

They are now urging the collector to conduct surprise inspections at government offices, along with schools and hostels, to curb absenteeism and ensure accountability.