CM Revanth Reddy to meet party MLAs amidst growing discontent

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding district-wise meetings with his party MLAs on Thursday in the wake of a recent meeting where several legislators openly expressed displeasure at the alleged indifferent attitude of a minister.

TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and several senior leaders, including ministers, will be present at the meetings.

The meetings assume significance as they come amidst reports of some of the MLAs being unhappy with the developments in the party and the government. Recently, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy held a meeting in a private hotel with a group of MLAs where the discussions centred around the alleged indifferent attitude of a minister.