CM Revanth Reddy to meet party MLAs amidst growing discontent

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding district-wise meetings with his party MLAs on Thursday in the wake of a recent meeting where several legislators openly expressed displeasure at the alleged indifferent attitude of a minister.
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and several senior leaders, including ministers, will be present at the meetings.
The meetings assume significance as they come amidst reports of some of the MLAs being unhappy with the developments in the party and the government. Recently, Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy held a meeting in a private hotel with a group of MLAs where the discussions centred around the alleged indifferent attitude of a minister.
Meanwhile, some MLAs from various districts are unhappy with the in-charge ministers over the disbursal of funds in their constituencies. Additionally, the party continues to face challenges in the constituencies that elected BRS candidates who have since joined the Congress. It is learnt that these defector MLAs too would attend Thursday’s meetings.
The TPCC chief told TNIE that the upcoming local body elections as well as organisational and other issues that the MLAs are facing would be discussed in the meetings. He confirmed that he and the AICC in-charge would also interact with the MLAs. Mahesh revealed that the chief minister would direct the MLAs to effectively highlight the caste survey and SC sub-classification before the people.