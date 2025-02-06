HMRL seeks PPP partner for digital info-cum-ad boards

HYDERABAD: To safeguard the streetscaping from encroachments, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has proposed commercially utilising open spaces near and adjoining the viaduct. It plans to implement financially innovative models to generate revenue.

One key initiative is the construction, operation and maintenance of LED-based digital public info-cum-ad boards at approximately 40 locations along two Metro rail corridors.

Of these, 20 boards will be installed along Corridor-I, from Miyapur to LB Nagar, and another 20 along Corridor-III, from Nagole to Raidurg. These boards will be set up on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The selected agency will allocate 20% of the display time per hour to public information systems related to government welfare schemes and other public utility information, free of charge.

During the construction of the viaduct, the HMRL acquired certain properties to provide the necessary Right of Way (RoW) for the concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.

As part of the streetscaping developments below and around Metro stations, the HMRL improved sidewalks and intermediate footpaths with designer tiles and paver blocks.