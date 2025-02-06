Opposing dumping of Hyderabad’s garbage, villagers clash with police

SANGAREDDY: A war-like situation has prevailed since Tuesday night in Pyaranagar village of Narsapur segment, as clashes erupted between locals and police over a proposed dumpyard.

Officials from the state capital arrived at Pyaranagar village to facilitate the dumping of Hyderabad’s waste at the site between Pyaranagar and Nallavalli villages, but locals strongly opposed the move, stating that their villages should not become dumping grounds for city waste.

Officials have started clearing way for garbage transportation. They began cutting trees to construct roads for garbage trucks. Anticipating resistance from villagers, authorities carried out the operation late at night under tight security.

Upon learning of the plan, locals mobilised in protests. The police had already arrested several BRS leaders from Pyaranagar and Nallavalli villages. Former minister and MLA V Suntiha Lakshma Reddy, who joined the protest, was also taken into custody.

“How can you continue work when there is a court stay order on the dumpyard? Why are you dumping garbage from Hyderabad here, polluting our villages and forests? Why are you stopping us from reaching the site?” questioned the MLA.

With tensions escalating, Section 144 has been imposed in both villages.

‘Permissions obtained for dumpyard in 2023’

Responding to protests over the establishment of a dump yard in Pyaranagar, GHMC Additional Commissioner Srinivas Reddy stated that all necessary permissions were obtained from the concerned authorities in 2023.

He further assured that the dumpyard is being constructed in accordance with European standards, incorporating advanced techniques to mitigate any negative impacts.

MP demands 152 acre land for dumpyard

Opposing the proposed dumpyard, Medak MP M Raghunandana Rao demanded that the 152 acre land earmarked for dumping waste be allocated to farmers or the Forest department.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MP condemned the arrests of leaders, calling for their immediate release. He warned that Pyaranagar could turn into another Jawaharnagar if GHMC proceeds with its plan, calling the dumping of Hyderabad’s waste in villages undemocratic.