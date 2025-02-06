Survey will help in finding solutions for decades-old problems: Deputy CM Bhatti

Stating that the caste survey was conducted in a transparent and scientific manner, he said: “We divided the state into 94,261 blocks for conducting the survey. As many as 94,863 enumerators collected data. Every additional district collector acted as a nodal officer under district collectors at district level. Chief secretary and principal secretary of Planning department monitored the whole process at the state level. That’s how the survey was completed in a fool-proof manner.”

Stating that caste survey was like a full body X-Ray scan and check up on the status and condition of people under various parameters and sectors, he asserted that the survey has proved government’s sincerity and commitment towards developing backward classes and weaker sections.

“The caste census will help and pave the way for finding solutions to problems being faced by people for decades,” the deputy chief minister added.

While thanking people for their cooperation as well as the officials in successful conduct of the survey, the deputy CM said that if those who did not participate in the survey wants to give information now, the government is ready to collect all the details.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary of Planning department Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty were present on the occasion.