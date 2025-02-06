TPCC chief Mahesh promises 50 per cent quota for BCs in Congress executive panel

Mahesh Goud said that the BC survey conducted in the state is first of its kind in the country as no other surveys were tabled in their respective Assemblies. He said that the long cherished dream of BCs has finally come true under the Congress government.

“Scientifically carried out survey found that BCs form 56 per cent of the state’s population,” he said and sought to know on what basis the BRS leaders were questioning the veracity of the survey.

Responding to a question on Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna burning a copy survey report, he said that every leader has to abide by the party line regardless of their position. He said that failing this, the party’s disciplinary committee will initiate action.

Meanwhile, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that he is ready to clear the doubts if the opposition parties find anything amiss in the survey report.

He also sought to know how the opposition parties can “question the veracity of the report when it is not yet out”.