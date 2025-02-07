Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu of hypocrisy

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu over his alleged dual stance on the removal of 18 non-Hindu employees from the TTD, about his stance on the appointment of non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board.

Owaisi questioned, “Naidu needs to realise that his party, in the joint working committee, supports the Waqf Bill brought by the BJP to appoint at least two non-Muslims to the State Waqf Board and non-Muslims to the Central Waqf Board. If non-Hindus are not allowed to serve on the Andhra Pradesh Endowment Board or TTD, then the same principle should apply here. Why is Naidu supporting the BJP? This is a double standard and hypocrisy.”

The TTD had recently dismissed 18 employees, alleging that they violated the trust’s rules, which stipulate that staff members must follow and uphold Hindu traditions.