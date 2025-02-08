Congress, BJP set for high-stakes battle in Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ MLC poll

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ constituency MLC election, a keen contest is on the cards between the two national parties — Congress and BJP. They have already announced their candidates for the election scheduled to be held on February 27.
The main opposition party, the BRS, has opted out of the contest, making it a straight, high-voltage fight between the ruling Congress and BJP.
Both parties consider winning the election from this constituency crucial. The BJP is confident of winning the poll. It hopes that a victory would improve its image and help it move confidently to building the party for the next Assembly elections in 2028.
Meanwhile, the ruling party is focused on retaining its seat, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally concentrating on it.
Sitting Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy has opted out of the contest. The party fielded V Narender Reddy, an educationist, in his place while the BJP has positioned C Anji Reddy as its candidate. Both of them are quite popular in the constituency. Narender Reddy is from Karimnagar, while Anji Reddy is from Medak.
BJP vote bank
The BJP has a significant vote bank in the four districts spread over four Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar is from Karimnagar, while BJP legislature party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy represents the Nirmal Assembly segment, also part of the MLC constituency. The party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, are working overtime to ensure the victory of their candidate.
The ruling Congress is leaving nothing to chance. The party has a significant presence in the constituency. As many as two Lok Sabha and 22 Assembly members are from the four districts, of whom three are ministers — D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarsimha and Ponnam Prabhakar.
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, at its recent Congress Legislature Party meeting, entrusted the responsibility of ensuring the party candidate’s victory to IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and sitting MLC T Jeevan Reddy.
The MLAs, other ministers, and two MPs have been asked to focus on the election and tour the entire constituency under the four districts to garner the support of second-level leaders.
All eyes are on the outcome as a graduates’ MLC election is always considered a barometer of the popularity of the ruling party.