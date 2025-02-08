Congress, BJP set for high-stakes battle in Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ MLC poll

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad-Medak graduates’ constituency MLC election, a keen contest is on the cards between the two national parties — Congress and BJP. They have already announced their candidates for the election scheduled to be held on February 27.

The main opposition party, the BRS, has opted out of the contest, making it a straight, high-voltage fight between the ruling Congress and BJP.

Both parties consider winning the election from this constituency crucial. The BJP is confident of winning the poll. It hopes that a victory would improve its image and help it move confidently to building the party for the next Assembly elections in 2028.

Meanwhile, the ruling party is focused on retaining its seat, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy personally concentrating on it.

Sitting Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy has opted out of the contest. The party fielded V Narender Reddy, an educationist, in his place while the BJP has positioned C Anji Reddy as its candidate. Both of them are quite popular in the constituency. Narender Reddy is from Karimnagar, while Anji Reddy is from Medak.