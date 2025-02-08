Law student moves Telangana HC seeking FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna over remarks on Reddy community

Law student moves HC against Teenmar Mallanna
A law student from Siddipet district, Kadathala Arvind Reddy, filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking direction for registration of an FIR against Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Reddy community.
According to the petitioner, Teenmaar Mallanna, while presiding over a programme organised by the BC Sangam in Warangal on February 2, reportedly made objectionable comments against the Reddy community, stating: “These Reddy community people, OCs and Velama community people are not our people. They are not Telanganites. The Reddy community people do not possess any common sense.”
The petitioner’s counsel argued that such statements by a public representative demean the identity and character of the Reddy community and could potentially incite communal unrest. Despite filing complaints with the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of 1 Town Police Station, Siddipet, no action has been taken, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court.
The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to register an FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna based on the complaint dated February 3. Justice K Sarath, who was hearing the petition, on Friday directed the Government Pleader (GP) for Home, Telangana, to obtain instructions from the concerned authorities and adjourned the case to February 21.
Tapgate: HC reserves orders on A6’s anticipatory bail plea
Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Friday reserved orders in a criminal petition filed by Aruvela Shravan Kumar Rao (accused No 6), MD of a news channel, seeking anticipatory bail in the high-profile phone-tapping case.
The petitioner has sought bail in the case registered by the Panjagutta police under Sections 409, 427, 201, 120-B read with 341 IPC, Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act, and Sections 65, 66, and 70 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against Shravan Kumar by the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.
Protest at GHMC office: BJP men seek quashing of FIR
Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday sought the response of sub-inspector M Tajam Reddy, the de-facto complainant, in a quash petition filed by a group of BJP leaders, including Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.
The petitioners moved the high court seeking quashing of the proceedings against them in CC.No. 473 of 2023 before the 1st Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally, Hyderabad. The BJP leaders are accused of violating the restrictions in place on June 18, 2021 and staging a dharna demanding the removal of illegal constructions on nalas. The matter has been posted for February 21, 2025.