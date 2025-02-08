Law student moves Telangana HC seeking FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna over remarks on Reddy community

Law student moves HC against Teenmar Mallanna

A law student from Siddipet district, Kadathala Arvind Reddy, filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking direction for registration of an FIR against Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Reddy community.

According to the petitioner, Teenmaar Mallanna, while presiding over a programme organised by the BC Sangam in Warangal on February 2, reportedly made objectionable comments against the Reddy community, stating: “These Reddy community people, OCs and Velama community people are not our people. They are not Telanganites. The Reddy community people do not possess any common sense.”

The petitioner’s counsel argued that such statements by a public representative demean the identity and character of the Reddy community and could potentially incite communal unrest. Despite filing complaints with the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of 1 Town Police Station, Siddipet, no action has been taken, prompting the petitioner to approach the high court.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the authorities to register an FIR against Teenmaar Mallanna based on the complaint dated February 3. Justice K Sarath, who was hearing the petition, on Friday directed the Government Pleader (GP) for Home, Telangana, to obtain instructions from the concerned authorities and adjourned the case to February 21.