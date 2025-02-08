Telangana CM Revanth rules out Cabinet expansion; says high command to decide

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday made it clear that there would be no Cabinet expansion anytime soon. He, however, said that the high command will take a final call while maintaining that he has not recommended any names for berths.

The chief minister’s comments came soon after Revanth, accompanied by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at Parliament House in Delhi.

During the meeting, the state leaders discussed proposals for the appointment of the TPCC executive committee. It is learnt that the Congress high command has finalised the names, and the executive committee is expected to be announced soon.

The chief minister also briefed the party’s central leadership on the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (Comprehensive Door-to-Door Household Survey) and the decision to implement the recommendations of the panel on SC sub-categorisation.

Revanth also invited AICC leaders, including senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, to attend the public meetings the party plans to organise in the state. These will be held at Suryapet and Gajwel to highlight the success of the BC caste census and SC sub-classification.

During an informal conversation with the media later in the day, the chief minister scoffed at rumours of differences between him and Rahul Gandhi. He said that there was camaraderie between him and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that the state government carried out a meticulous exercise for the enumeration of caste-wise data, Revanth said that he has been working on finding permanent solutions to long-pending issues.