BC leaders to meet CM Revanth Reddy over ‘disparity’

HYDERABAD: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday said that the caste survey conducted by the state government will ensure social justice for Backward Classes.

He held a meeting with leaders of BC associations and intellectuals. Sources said that BC leaders expressed their discomfiture during the meeting over the alleged disparity in numbers of the BC population compared to previous surveys.

Addressing them, the minister said that as there is no infrastructure and manpower with the BC Commission, the government got the survey conducted by the Planning department.

Speaking to TNIE, BC Rajyadhikaara Samithi president Dasu Suresh, who also participated in the meeting, said that all BC associations expressed their unease over lapses in conducting the survey. He said, “Many people did not participate in the survey. We asked the government to conduct a weeklong special drive to collect the details of those who have not participated in the survey.”

He said: “The minister said that he will try to arrange a meeting with the chief minister so that he could address all the doubts raised by the BC associations. We will raise all these issues before the chief minister.”