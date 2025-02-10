Congress will get buried in local body polls: Harish Rao

SIDDIPET: Former minister T Harish Rao has predicted that the Congress would get “buried” because “it failed to fulfil the six promises they made to people during the Assembly polls”. He said the people were ready to teach the party a lesson in the local body elections.

“The Congress made six promises to voters but failed to fulfil them. They cheated the people of Telangana and are now going to get buried in those unfulfilled promises,” Harish wrote in a letter addressed to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

“What happened to the much-promised bonus to all crops?” the MLA asked, alleging that even after months of selling fine paddy to the government, the bonus was not extended to them. “Farmers were cheated in the name of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver and Rythu Bharosa”, the MLA said.

Reiterating that loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa and paddy amount were not paid to farmers, the BRS MLA stated the government has to pay another Rs 432 crore to farmers to let the farmers go ahead with cultivation.

Harish alleged Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has failed to keep his word and asked, “Why only three quintals of redgram are purchased, despite its heavy production?” He demanded Revanth purchase the total redgram from the farmers.