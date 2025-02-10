Industrialist dies after grandson stabs him over 70 times in Telangana over property dispute

HYDERABAD: Former chairman and managing director of Veljan Hydrair Limited Velamati Chandrasekhara Janardhan Rao (86) was allegedly stabbed to death by his grandson Killaru Kirti Teja on Thursday night at Begumpet in the city. Kirti Teja reportedly stabbed his maternal grandfather more than 70 times over distribution of property.

When contacted by TNIE, Panjagutta station house officer (SHO) Bandari Shobhan said, “We cannot confirm anything until we receive a postmortem report.” However, a source in the police department said that the industrialist’s body bore more than 70 injury marks.

According to the police, Janardhan Rao had three daughters and one son. The accused is the son of one of the daughters.

After killing his grandfather Kirti Teja changed his clothes and threw away the knife and his old clothes somewhere.

“The murder appeared to be premeditated as the accused came armed with a knife before meeting Janardhan Rao,” the source in the police department said.

Accused silent on whereabouts of knife

During questioning after his arrest, Kirti Teja maintained stoic silence regarding the whereabouts of the knife and clothes. He came back from the US a few years ago.

Panjagutta ACP Mohan Rao said that the accused’s mother, Sarojini Devi, is undergoing treatment for the knife injuries she suffered while trying to stop her son from stabbing her father.

“As per our preliminary inquiry, Kirti Teja killed Janardhan Rao. Therefore, we have arrested him,” the official said. The body fluids have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. According to the police complaint lodged by Velamati Gangadhar Srinivas, son of Janardhan Rao, his second sister Sarojini Devi and her son Kirti Teja had come to his father’s residence in the evening. Kirti Teja had an argument with his grandfather regarding property distribution. During the argument Kirti Teja took out a knife and stabbed Janardhan Rao. While stabbing, Kirti Teja said, “You did not distribute the properties in the right manner, nobody in the company is giving respect to me, give me my money (sic),” the complaint reads.

Veljan company manufactures pneumatic and hydraulic products, components and systems.