Rajarajeshwara temple witnesses 80,000 devotees over weekend

KARIMNAGAR: About 80,000 devotees thronged the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple to have darshan of Lord Shiva over the weekend, from Saturday to Sunday, in Vemulawada.

According to sources, it took two hours for the devotees to have a darshan. The temple premises reverberated with chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ as devotees performed special poojas. Newly married couples performed Kodemokkulu arjita seva, significant at the temple, for their well-being and success in their marital life.

Due to the rush, the temple authorities allowed only ‘Shighra Darshan’ and not sanctum sanctorum darshan. Meanwhile, the Baddi Pochamma temple, associated with the temple, also saw a huge influx of devotees.

As part of tradition, devotees offered Bonalu and toddy to Goddess Pochamma. Meanwhile, a live stream of devotees performing rituals was broadcast on the newly launched temple’s YouTube channel.