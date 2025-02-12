BRS indirectly supporting BJP in MLC polls: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday alleged that the BRS has decided against fielding its candidates in the upcoming MLC elections as it is indirectly supporting the BJP. In a statement issued here, the TPCC chief claimed that the BRS took this decision as it knows it will be defeated in the elections.

Mahesh Goud also responded to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s criticism of the Congress government and asked if the latter was ready for a debate on the 10-year regime of BRS and the one-year administration of A Revanth Reddy’s dispensation. “KTR doesn’t have a moral right to speak about the CM,” he said.

Suggesting that the BRS contest in elections instead of making “tall” claims, he said: “KTR has lost mental balance due to shocks that he received from his own family members.”

The TPCC chief also dared Rama Rao to an open debate on BC caste census and SC sub-classification.

He also predicted that the BRS would “split into three entities” by the next Assembly elections and would ultimately “vanish” from the political landscape of Telangana.