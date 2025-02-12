CBI tells Supreme Court it is ready to probe Telangana lawyer couple's murder

PEDDAPALLI: The CBI on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to probe the brutal murder of high court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani if directed by the court.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by Vaman Rao’s father, Gattu Kishan Rao, seeking justice. On February 17, 2021, the couple, returning from court in Manthani, was murdered in broad daylight on the Manthani-Peddapalli road.

On Tuesday, the state government’s lawyer stated that they had no objection to handing over the case to the CBI. The apex court granted the state two weeks for a counter-response and adjourned the case.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioner argued that former MLA Putta Madhukar was involved in the murder and that his name was mentioned in Vaman Rao’s dying declaration. However, the former BRS legislator’s lawyers argued that Madhukar was not involved and had been wrongly implicated.