Ensure Congress’ victory in MLC polls: Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged Congress leaders and cadres to work hard and ensure the party’s victory in the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar graduate constituency election.

Uttam held a video conference with public representatives from erstwhile Karimnagar district on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the victory of the Congress in the election. Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, government whip Aadi Srinivas, MLAs K Satyanarayana, Raj Thakur, Dr Sanjay, Velichala Rajender Rao, Medipalli Satyam and Vadithala Pranav, SUDA chairman Komatireddy Narendra Reddy, and government advisor Harkara Venugopal attended the virtual meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “These elections will serve as a rehearsal for the upcoming local body polls. If we capitalise on the momentum from this election, Congress can secure a landslide victory in MPTC and ZPTC elections.”

The minister said, “The government’s efforts in employment generation, welfare schemes, and governance reforms should be widely publicised to ensure the victory of the party,” he added. He highlighted that after a decade-long gap, the Congress government successfully recruited over 11,000 teachers and filled over 55,000 government vacancies in one year, benefiting students and the youth.