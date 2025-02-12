Hyderabad man arrested at Bengaluru airport for death threats, extortion attempt against Telangana MLA

KARIMNAGAR: Kothapally police arrested a 33-year-old Hyderabad native, currently residing in London, at Bengaluru airport for allegedly issuing death threats to Choppadandi MLA Medipally Satyam and demanding `20 lakh.

On September 28, 2024, the accused, Yasa Akhilesh Reddy, made two threatening phone calls, vowing to kill the MLA, orphan his children and tarnish his political image, the police said.

The law enforcement authorities had been searching for the accused since the incident and issued lookout notices. With the help of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI), the police arrested Akhilesh at Bengaluru airport on Monday. He was later produced before a magistrate in Karimnagar and remanded to judicial custody.

Karimnagar Rural SP Shubham Prakash said the accused, a resident of Boduppal in Hyderabad, had been living in London. Based on the MLA’s complaint, the police launched an investigation and confirmed his location. They tracked his movements and learned that he was arriving at Bengaluru airport on February 9.

Karnataka immigration authorities detained Akhilesh upon his arrival and informed Kothapally police. An SI from Kothapally travelled to the capital city of Karnataka and took him into custody.