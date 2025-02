HYDERABAD: Seven pilgrims returning to Hyderabad from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj died on the spot when an out-of-control truck rammed their minibus at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh around 8.30 am on Tuesday. Two grievously injured pilgrims were rushed to the Jabalpur Medical College for treatment.

Eight of the victims were residents of Raghavendranagar in Medchal-Malkajgiri district while another was from Nacharam in Rangareddy district, police told TNIE.

The victims were identified as Anand Kansari, Shashi Kansari, Ravi Vaishya, TV Prasad, Mallareddy, V Santosh, and Raju, while S Naveenacharya and Balakrishna Shriram were hospitalised with multiple fractures. The victims were either related or friends.

As per the Jabalpur district administration, the accident took place near a canal between Mohla and Bargi villages. The truck veered into the wrong lane due to a burst tyre and rammed into the minivan.

Sihora town inspector Vipin Singh told TNIE: “The cement-laden truck veered onto the other side of the road due to a burst tyre and collided with the minibus, which was travelling at high speed. The truck driver fled the spot. We have formed teams and expect to arrest him soon.”