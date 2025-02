HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday decided to allow those who missed giving their details in the caste survey, to do so between February 16 and 28. The state government also decided to pass a bill in the Assembly providing 42% reservations to BCs in politics, education and employment in the first week of March.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired a meeting with ministers and officials and extensively discussed BC reservations.

Giving details of the decisions taken at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that about 3.1% of households did not participate in the survey for various reasons. “While a few houses were locked, some people like KCR and KTR and others did not cooperate with the survey. We wish they do so now,” he stated.

Suggestions received from all quarters, asserts Bhatti

Vikramarka asserted that the state government conducted the survey scientifically. After considering the suggestions from political parties and BC associations, the government has decided to give another opportunity to the households that were not covered, he added.