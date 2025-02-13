BRS MLC Kavitha says Rahul lacked courage to visit Warangal

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cancelled his visit to Warangal as he “lacked courage” to face the public.

She alleged that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was afraid of being questioned by the people of Telangana about the unfulfilled promises his party made to them, especially those related to farmers’ issues.

Addressing the media after unveiling the poster for Telangana Jagruthi’s International Women’s Day celebration here, Kavitha pointed out that the promises made in the much-publicised “Warangal Declaration”, made by Rahul Gandhi, have not been implemented and farmers were ready to hold him accountable for that.

Kavitha demanded that the Congress fulfil the promises it made to women during the Assembly elections.

As part of Telangana Jagruti’s International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, she unveiled a poster of the upcoming Mahila Shankharavam event in Hyderabad, demanding that the Congress fulfil the promises it made to women.