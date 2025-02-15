Just following trend to be in the game: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Expressing serious concern over the language being used in legislative bodies, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he too was following the trend as he wants to be the winner in the present day competition.

Addressing the gathering after unveiling Vijaya Telangana, a book authored by former home minister T Devender Goud, Revanth said: “Devender Goud had always objected to such language used by the elected representatives in the Assembly. If a member told a lie in the House, Goud used to raise objections.”

“But what about you, people may ask. All I want to say is that leaders like PV Narasimha Rao, Jaipal Reddy and others played Test matches and Devender Goud and others played one-day matches. Now, we are playing 20-20 matches. It is like a ‘hit-out or get-out’ situation. Using abusive language and insulting other leaders has become the order of the day,” he said.

“It’s the present-day game. If we don’t play the game, we will be out. If we want to survive amid the competition and win, then we have to play this kind of game. We have to do certain things even if we are not interested,” he added.

Stating that he admires the former minister, the CM said: “In his book, Devender Goud included the history of the Telangana movement from the perspective of the people.”

“Some leaders tried to show Telangana history in their favour. The sacrifices of students and youth who participated in the statehood movement should be included in the history,” he said and alleged that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family tried to depict the history of Telangana as that of one person, one family, one political party.

“The decision taken by Devender Goud to launch a political organisation for the cause of Telangana was courageous. He was the second-in-command of the party at that time. Goud sacrificed a good life and came out with the Telangana flag. He launched a padayatra to give a strong message that Telangana will be prosperous only with the waters of Godavari. The then rulers took up the Pranahita Chevella project after his padayatra,” the CM said.