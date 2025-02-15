Tenders for Bhongir ropeway project to be invited soon

HYDERABAD: Tenders will be invited shortly for the Bhongir Fort ropeway project, officials informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a review meeting on tourism held here on Friday.

Though the officials said that land acquisition for the project has been completed, the CM noted that there was some delay in the process and directed them to immediately call for tenders.

He also asked them to take necessary steps to protect the historical structures.

Revanth directed the officials to improve facilities at places such as Bhadrachalam, Saleshwaram and Ramappa temples, Mallela Theertham, Bogatha waterfalls, Buddhist stupas and Jain temples, and also promote these destinations by launching publicity campaigns.

He said that the Tourism department should not only generate income but also provide employment to the youth.

“Our state is blessed with many attractive tourist spots. The revenue-generating Tourism wing has not developed on expected lines due to lack of focus and innovative thinking in the promotion of tourism in the past,” the chief minister said.