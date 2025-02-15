Upliftment of rural folk, not statistics, is development: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that development is not about just statistics but is also about taking farmers, micro, small and medium industries and rural areas on the path of progress.

Speaking at the launch of NABARD State Focus Paper here on Friday, Vikramarka said that Telangana was the one of the fastest developing states in the country with GSDP of Rs 15.02 lakh crore, growth rate of 14.4 per cent and per capita income of Rs 3.56 lakh.

Urging the officials of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to further encourage farmers and MSME sector, the deputy CM said: “By encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises, employment and livelihood opportunities could be generated in lakhs, which would help the economic development of the state.”

He said that more loan assistance should be extended to the farm sector, besides strengthening farmers’ producers organisations and development of basic amenities in rural areas. Digital banking facilities should be extended to them, he said.

“With the help of NABARD, the groundwater table has increased in the state and farmers are able to raise many crops,” he said and asked the officials to identify areas where there is water scarcity and extend their cooperation in the future too.

The deputy CM stressed the need to encourage oil palm cultivation and setting up of cold storage facility for chilli and millet farmers.

“Maharashtra is known for Alphonso variety mango cultivation and it emerged as a model in exports. As Telangana also has similar land and other resources, farmers should be encouraged to take up Alphonso mango cultivation,” he said.

He also asked the NABARD officials to extend support to Self-Help Group (SHG) women and help them become entrepreneurs.