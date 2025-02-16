Congress not implementing promises, alleges Union Minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to a discussion on the funds allocated by the Union government to Telangana and the implementation of promises made by the Congress government.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Nalgonda, he stated that the Centre had provided loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore to the state and released funds for the Regional Ring Road and Metro Rail projects.

He criticised the ruling party for fielding candidates for three MLC seats, while noting that no Legislative Council member, particularly from BRS, had raised issues concerning teachers in the last 10 years. He noted that in the past, elected Teacher MLCs played a crucial role in holding the government accountable, but the significance of the Legislative Council has now diminished. To expose the government’s failures, the BJP fielded three candidates, he said, and pointed out that public opposition to the BRS had intensified over the last 10 years.

Kishan claimed that within a year of Congress coming to power, opposition to the government had grown. He said activist groups were backing efforts to challenge the administration and criticised Congress for failing to implement its promises, including setting up international schools in every constituency, doubling the education budget and upgrading universities. He noted that an AIIMS hospital was established in Bhongir with Rs 1,600 crore and that Modi would inaugurate the Samakka-Saralamma Tribal Institute.

He further stated that the Centre would continue to fund SC empowerment programmes and the development of new airports. Questioning Congress’ demand for funds from Modi, he accused the party of mismanaging the state’s finances and pushing Telangana into decline.

Expressing support for BC communities, Reddy reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community was recognized as BC in July 1994. He noted that BC communities had been categorised under Congress rule but urged CM Revanth to stick to facts rather than making baseless claims.

Kishan asserted that anyone making statements on these matters, including the CM, should first verify the facts.