Congress conducted survey that no one supports: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HANAMKONDA: Stating that the Congress government conducted a caste survey that no one supported, Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP was in favour of BC reservations.

The Union minister was campaigning for Puli Sarotham Reddy, the BJP candidate in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda teachers’ constituency MLC election.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Kishan said: “If all the BC communities support the survey conducted by the state, we will definitely take up the reservations issue with the Union government.”

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy raising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste, he sarcastically said: “We are not interested in discussing Rahul Gandhi’s caste. Revanth Reddy knows which caste he belongs to.”

The Union minister, meanwhile, targeted the Congress government over its “failure” to implement its election promises.

“The chief minister is on a borrowing spree. He is pushing the state into a debt trap. He is not interested in implementing the promises the Congress made to the people of Telangana,” he said.

Kishan, who is also the president of state BJP unit, expressed confidence in the saffron party candidates securing the teachers’ segment as well as the graduates’ constituencies, elections for which are scheduled to be conducted on February 27.

“Within 14 months of forming the government in Telangana, the Congress is facing anti-incumbency. There is growing resentment against the Congress government. People now want to support the BJP in future elections,” he added.