Telangana govt will resolve issues of farmers, employees: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the Congress government is committed to resolving the issues of farmers and employees, and as part of that, it introduced the Bhu Bharati Act, 2024.

Speaking after unveiling the diary of Telangana Revenue Field Technical Staff Employees Association (TRFTSEA) here on Sunday, Mahesh Goud alleged that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the Dharani portal with a personal agenda.

“KCR looted Telangana 100 times more than Andhra rulers. He didn’t even pay salaries to outsourced employees despite using their services. KCR cheated the TRFTSEA just like he cheated the people of Telangana,” he said.

The TPCC chief assured the TRFTSEA members that the Congress government will address their issues at the earliest. TRFTSEA honourary president Konagala Mahesh, Telangana Employees Association JAC V Lachi Reddy and others were present on the occasion.