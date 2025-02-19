Girl killed in stone pelting in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A 16-year-old girl, Aliya Begum, died in a hospital after sustaining grievous injuries during a stone-pelting incident involving two brothers in Antaram village, Munipally mandal.

The case came to light on Monday evening following visits by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin of the AIMIM and MBT leaders to the grieving family.

According to DSP P Sattaiah, the conflict erupted on February 11 when a man, the victim’s father, allegedly urinated near a house in Antaram village. Brothers Vijaya Reddy and Veera Reddy, residents of the house, confronted the man and attacked him with stones. Aliya intervened to protect her father during the assault but was critically injured in the ensuing stone pelting. She was rushed to the Sangareddy Government Hospital but succumbed during treatment.

The police later revealed that Aliya had been battling cancer, though her family reportedly did not inform hospital staff about the attack.

Authorities stated that villagers alerted the police to the incident. A postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.

The two accused brothers were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. DSP Sattaiah emphasised that timely disclosure of the attack could have enabled better medical intervention for Aliya.

Meanwhile, the MLA and MBT leaders demanded action against the accused and the establishment of a permanent police picket in the village to prevent such violence.