Mining sector is backbone of economic progress: NMDC chief V Suresh

HYDERABAD: National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Director (Commercial) V Suresh stated that the country’s mining sector is the backbone of economic progress and would be pivotal in achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Mining Engineers’ Association of India (MEAI), Hyderabad Chapter, on ‘Mining the Minerals: Way Forward Towards Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat 2047’, on Tuesday, he said sustainable mining, technological innovation, skill development, policy reforms and global partnerships would define the future of the industry.

The event, held in Hyderabad from February 17 to 18, discussed the impact of the MMDR Act, amendments in royalty structures, mining of minor minerals, and policy reforms shaping the sector’s future.

The NMDC director (technical) Vinay Kumar stressed the need for policy reforms, increased exploration, sustainable mining, decarbonisation and attracting young talent in the mining sector.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Balram said that the country’s mining industry must evolve with innovation.