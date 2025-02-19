Telangana High Court directs police to give nod for Shivaji Jayanti fete

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, directed the Hyderabad police to accord permission for the celebration of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy issued the direction while hearing a petition filed through a lunch motion by Nitin Nandkar, president of Veer Shivaji Sena and BJYM, Golconda, Hyderabad.

The petitioner approached the HC seeking intervention after the CP, Hyderabad, DCP (East Zone), and ACP (Sultan Bazar) failed to act upon their application dated February 17, requesting permission for the event.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy also instructed the petitioner to ensure that the event is conducted in a peaceful manner.