Centre vowed to expedite project approvals: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil assured him that he would intervene and expedite approvals for key irrigation projects, including the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP).
He also said that the Centre promised to provide required permission for SRLIP within a month.
On the sidelines of the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference, Uttam called on Patil and apprised him of the situation of irrigation projects and interstate water disputes.
During the meeting, Uttam raised concerns over Andhra Pradesh allegedly drawing excess water illegally from the backwaters of the Srisailam dam and the right canal of the Nagarjunasagar project during the ongoing Rabi season.
He stressed on the importance of the Centre’s intervention in the interest of Telangana farmers and ensuring release of rightful due share in the Krishna waters.
In a press statement issued here, Uttam said Patil assured him that the Centre would take immediate steps to ensure fair water distribution and prevent unauthorised withdrawals.
Uttam advocated for the installation of telemetry systems at both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams, at a total of 35 points on Krishna river water, to enhance transparency and prevent future disputes.
Seeking financial support, Uttam urged the Centre to sanction key irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Sitarama Sagar Project and Sammakka Sagar Project. He also sought assistance for Musi Rejuvenation Project. He also reiterated the state government’s demand for national project status for PRLIS.
Funds at 0% interest with 50-year repayment period
Uttam said that Union Jal Jakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee assured him that the Centre would explore the possibility of providing infrastructure funds for state’s irrigation projects at zero per cent interest with a 50-year repayment period.
Meanwhile, Uttam also brought to the attention of higher authorities the long- pending inquiry report by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) into the collapse of the Medigadda project. He requested the early submission of the report and recommendations for remedial actions. Patil is learnt to have assured Uttam that the NDSA’s findings would be made available by the end of this month.
The Centre also suggested that Telangana utilise the World Bank-assisted Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) funds for repairs at Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam dams, as well as for desiltation and sedimentation management across irrigation projects. Uttam also stressed on the need for the Central government’s intervention to expedite the proceedings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II).