Centre vowed to expedite project approvals: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil assured him that he would intervene and expedite approvals for key irrigation projects, including the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP).

He also said that the Centre promised to provide required permission for SRLIP within a month.

On the sidelines of the 2nd All India State Water Ministers’ Conference, Uttam called on Patil and apprised him of the situation of irrigation projects and interstate water disputes.

During the meeting, Uttam raised concerns over Andhra Pradesh allegedly drawing excess water illegally from the backwaters of the Srisailam dam and the right canal of the Nagarjunasagar project during the ongoing Rabi season.

He stressed on the importance of the Centre’s intervention in the interest of Telangana farmers and ensuring release of rightful due share in the Krishna waters.

In a press statement issued here, Uttam said Patil assured him that the Centre would take immediate steps to ensure fair water distribution and prevent unauthorised withdrawals.

Uttam advocated for the installation of telemetry systems at both Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams, at a total of 35 points on Krishna river water, to enhance transparency and prevent future disputes.

Seeking financial support, Uttam urged the Centre to sanction key irrigation projects, including the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), Sitarama Sagar Project and Sammakka Sagar Project. He also sought assistance for Musi Rejuvenation Project. He also reiterated the state government’s demand for national project status for PRLIS.