Temperature soars to 38 degrees Celcius in Telangana, rain relief likely in some areas

HYDERABAD: The state continues to experience a gradual rise in temperatures, with mercury levels soaring each day.

On Wednesday, temperatures soared to 38°C, with Karimnagar and Kumurambheem Asifabad recording the highest at 38.3°C. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was 36.2°C in Ahmadnagar, while the lowest in the state was recorded at 11.9°C in Rangareddy.

According to the IMD, a trough extending from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level may bring light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places over the next two days.

The IMD also stated that there would be no significant change in maximum and minimum temperatures over the next three days.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with misty or hazy conditions in the morning.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34°C and 22°C, respectively, with surface winds from the south or southeast at speeds of 4-8 kmph.