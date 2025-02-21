BRS leader denies involvement in Rajalingamurthy's murder, calls allegations baseless

BHUPALPALLY: Dismissing as baseless the allegations made by Sarala that he was behind the murder of her husband Rajalingamurthy, former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy on Thursday said that neither he nor the BRS had anything to do with the killing.

Finding fault with Congress leader and minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy backing Sarala’s statement, he said: “The BRS never entertains such criminal politics. The party has nothing to do with Rajalingamurthy’s murder. Locals as well as police know that he was involved in several land disputes and those were the reason behind the murder.”

“If the Congress government orders a CBI investigation, we are ready to face it,” he added.

Sarala alleged Ramana Reddy and his supporters hatched a conspiracy to eliminate her husband.

Renikuntla Komuraiah and Renikuntla Sanjeev and others sketched the map for my husband’s murder, she claimed.

“A few days ago, Renikuntla Komuraiah invited us to a function at his residence. But my husband did not attend it out of fear. My husband had filed a petition in court against KCR, Harish Rao and others, alleging corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project. Because of this, KTR asked Ramana Reddy to eliminate my husband,” she went on to allege.