Bandi Sanjay says Centre won’t approve BC quota for Muslims in Telangana

PEDDAPALLI: Stating that the BJP is against the inclusion of Muslims in the list of Backward Classes (BCs), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that even if the state Assembly passes a bill on the matter and sends it to the Centre, it won’t be approved.

Speaking to the media during MLC poll campaign in Peddapalli on Friday, he said: “We have our own traditions, gotras, birth names and birth stars. We wear moli (sacred thread). Our customs are different.”

Wondering how Muslims can be included in the list of Hindus, he said: “On the one hand, the Congress government indicating that there is a considerable drop in BC population. On the other, it is promising 42% reservations to BCs, of which 10% is being promised to Muslims. This amounts to betrayal of BC communities.”

“Even If a bill is passed in the Assembly and sent to the Centre, there is no question of giving approval to it. The Union government will send it back. The bill will be approved only after excluding Muslims from the list of BCs,” he clarified.

Referring to the upcoming MLC elections, Sanjay stated that all surveys are predicting victory of BJP-supported candidates.

“Thousands of workers are dreaming of bringing the BJP to power in Telangana. My goal is to help the BJP cadre realise that dream,” he added.