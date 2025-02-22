CM Revanth has list of corrupt officials, action soon says TPCC leader

HYDERABAD: TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has the list of corrupt officers, stating that the latter would initiate action against those officers sooner than later. His remarks came in the wake of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressing dismay over the indifferent attitude of some IAS officers. He said that the CM was regularly reviewing the style of functioning of officers in question.

During a chat with newsmen here, Madhu Yaskhi alleged that the IAS officers were trying to mislead the state government. He also alleged that a few officers were leaking confidential information to the Opposition BRS.

He claimed that the BRS was using officials, like how the BJP-led Centre uses ED, CBI, and IT, to target the state government. He also said that this issue persists as IAS officers who held top posts during the BRS regime are still continuing in the same positions.