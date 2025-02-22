Release Manair water into Ranganayakasagar to save crops: Harish Rao urges Telangana govt

SIDDIPET: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has urged the government to pump 2.5 tmc feet water from Lower Manair to Ranganayakasagar to save standing crops in about 50,000 acres.

In a letter to Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday, the former minister said that the water in Ranganayakasagar was not sufficient to meet the requirements of farmers.

“Crops have been cultivated under the canals of Ranganayakasagar in about 50,000 acres. There is a need to lift 2.5 tmcft water from Lower Manair to save these crops. For the past four years, we have provided irrigation water to summer crops and saved them. We urge the government to follow the same for the benefit of farmers,” said Harish Rao in his letter to the irrigation minister.

The BRS leader said that only 1.85 tmcft water was available in the Ranganayakasagar reservoir.