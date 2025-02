HYDERABAD: Setting the campaign tone for the upcoming local body elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday challenged BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy to an open debate on the 12 months of Congress rule, the 10 years the BRS was in power and the 12 years of the BJP regime at the Centre.

Responding to the allegations levelled by the Opposition that the Congress in the state has not delivered on its promises, Revanth accused opposition leaders of turning a blind eye to the development activities in the state.

“I challenge Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, KCR and KTR to an open debate over the 12 years of Modi rule, 10 years of KCR rule and 12 months of my government. I, along with Damodar Rajanarsimha, will come for the debate. You decide the date and place, if you are ready to debate what you have done,” the chief minister thundered. He was addressing a public meeting in Narayanpet district after launching several development projects, including the Indiramma Housing Scheme, the inauguration of a petrol bunk run by Mahila Samakya, a medical college, a nursing college and an integrated school.

Targeting KCR, Revanth accused his predecessor of not completing any of the projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

KCR couldn’t, I’ll complete M’nagar projects: CM

Alleging that KCR has betrayed Telangana, he said that if the BRS chief had completed Bheema, Koilsagar, Rajolibanda, Thummilla, and Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation projects in the last 10 years, Andhra Pradesh would not have objected to the projects now.

“During the rule of YSR (Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy), KCR’s servitude led to the approval of widening for the Pothireddypadu head regulator from 4,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs. KCR and Harish Rao, who was minister in the YSR Cabinet, approved it. Again, after the BRS came to power, and when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, they agreed to further widen Pothireddypadu. If this project is completed, they would draw 10 tmcft daily from Krishna, totaling 30 tmcft per month, for which people like Srikantha Chary sacrificed their lives,” the chief minister said.